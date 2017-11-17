BRIEF-‍CDC Group commits $25 mln to Aavishkaar Bharat Fund

Nov 17 (Reuters) - ‍CDC Group:

* Committing $25 million to Aavishkaar Bharat Fund which invests in early stage businesses in parts of India​ Source text: [CDC is committing US$25 million to the Aavishkaar Bharat Fund (“ABF”), which invests in early stage businesses in parts of India that have not traditionally been well served by the investment community. ABF will invest in businesses with high social impact in sectors such as agriculture, financial services, healthcare, waste and sanitation, renewable energy and logistics.]