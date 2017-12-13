BRIEF-CDC Group Invests $10 Mln In India's Veritas Finance

Dec 13 (Reuters) - CDC Group Plc:

* INVESTS $10 MILLION IN INDIA‘S VERITAS FINANCE TO SUPPORT ITS EXPANSION TO ANDHRA PRADESH, TELANGANA Source text: [CDC Group plc, the UK’s development finance institution, has today demonstrated its continued support for economic growth and development in India by making a US$10m (INR 65 crores) investment in Veritas Finance, a Chennai-based financial services firm. Founded in 2015, Veritas lends to over 12,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) customers in rural and semi-urban areas, most of which are outside the formal banking sector. It provides long-term financing for business expansion as well as shorter-term loans for working capital. Veritas currently operates 60 branches and 97 micro centers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, West Bengal and Odisha. MSMEs make up the backbone of the informal Indian economy and are often family or individual run. However, many find it difficult to access credit given their informal status and lack of documentation. Veritas helps these businesses to access capital at affordable rates, build a credit profile, and move into formal credit channels. CDC’s US$10m (INR65 Crores) equity investment will support the company’s expansion into newer states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, help deepen its presence in existing locations and aid in the development of new technology that will lower costs for its customers.]