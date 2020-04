BRIEF-CDC Issues Confirmation Of Covid-19 In Two Pet Cats In New York

April 22 (Reuters) - CDC:

* CDC - CONFIRMATION OF COVID-19 IN TWO PET CATS IN NEW YORK

* CDC - CATS LIVE IN TWO SEPARATE AREAS OF NEW YORK STATE

* U.S. CDC SAYS BOTH PET CATS HAD MILD RESPIRATORY ILLNESS AND ARE EXPECTED TO MAKE A FULL RECOVERY

* U.S. CDC SAYS AT THIS TIME, ROUTINE TESTING OF ANIMALS FOR COVID-19 IS NOT RECOMMENDED

* CDC - NO INDIVIDUALS IN THE HOUSEHOLD WERE CONFIRMED TO BE ILL WITH COVID-19 FOR THE FIRST CAT WHO TESTED POSITIVE

* CDC - THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT PETS PLAY A ROLE IN SPREADING THE VIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES

* U.S. CDC SAYS OWNER OF SECOND CAT TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 PRIOR TO CAT SHOWING SIGNS

* CDC - ANOTHER CAT IN THE SECOND HOUSEHOLD WHERE A CAT HAS TESTED POSITVE FOR COVID-19 HAS SHOWN NO SIGNS OF ILLNESS Source text: [bit.ly/3bt2JM4]