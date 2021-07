BRIEF-CDC Issues Guidance For Covid-19 Prevention In Kindergarten (K)-12 Schools

July 9 (Reuters) - CDC:

* CDC ISSUES GUIDANCE FOR COVID-19 PREVENTION IN KINDERGARTEN (K)-12 SCHOOLS

* CDC SAYS MASKS SHOULD BE WORN INDOORS BY ALL INDIVIDUALS (AGE 2 AND OLDER) WHO ARE NOT FULLY VACCINATED IN K-12 SCHOOLS

* CDC SAYS RECOMMENDS SCHOOLS MAINTAIN AT LEAST 3 FEET OF PHYSICAL DISTANCE BETWEEN STUDENTS WITHIN CLASSROOMS

* CDC SAYS WHEN NOT POSSIBLE TO MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE, IMPORTANT TO LAYER MULTIPLE OTHER PREVENTION STRATEGIES, SUCH AS INDOOR MASKING

* CDC SAYS RECOMMENDS SCHOOLS MAINTAIN INDOOR MASK WEARING BY PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT FULLY VACCINATED

* CDC - MANY SCHOOLS SERVE CHILDREN UNDER 12 NOT ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINATION; GUIDANCE EMPHASIZES IMPLEMENTING LAYERED PREVENTION STRATEGIES

* CDC - CONSISTENT & CORRECT MASK USE BY THOSE IN K-12 SCHOOLS NOT FULLY VACCINATED IS IMPORTANT INDOORS & IN CROWDS, WHEN PHYSICAL DISTANCING CANNOT BE MAINTAINED