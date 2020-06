June 24 (Reuters) -

* CDC ISSUES UPDATE ON OUTBREAKS OF SALMONELLA INFECTIONS LINKED TO BACKYARD POULTRY GROWING AT A CONCERNING RATE

* CDC SAYS ADDITIONAL 368 ILL PEOPLE HAVE BEEN ADDED TO INVESTIGATION INTO OUTBREAKS OF SALMONELLA INFECTIONS LINKED TO BACKYARD POULTRY

* CDC SAYS 86 PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED, 1 DEATH IN OKLAHOMA HAS BEEN REPORTED RELATED TO THE OUTBREAK