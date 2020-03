March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION SAYS POSTPONES CDC MEDIA TELEBRIEFING ON COVID-19 UPDATE TO 1:00 P.M. ET SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020

* U.S. CDC’S MEDIA TELEBRIEFING ON COVID-19 UPDATE WAS EARLIER SCHEDULED TO BE HELD AT 1:00 P.M. ET FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2020