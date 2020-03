March 30 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS ITS COUNT OF 140,904 CASES OF NEW CORONAVIRUS AS OF PREVIOUS DAY AT 4 PM ET VERSUS PREVIOUS REPORT OF 122,653 CASES ON MARCH 29

* U.S. CDC - 2,405 TOTAL DEATHS DUE TO NEW CORONAVIRUS AS OF PREVIOUS DAY AT 4 PM ET VERSUS 2,112 DEATHS AS OF PREVIOUS REPORT ON MARCH 29 Source text: (bit.ly/2JozLjV)