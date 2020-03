March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC - 29 TOTAL DEATHS DUE TO NEW CORONAVIRUS AS OF MARCH 10 AT 4 PM ET VERSUS 25 DEATHS AS OF PREVIOUS REPORT

* U.S. CDC - 39 STATES HAVE REPORTED CASES AS OF MARCH 10 AT 4 PM ET VERSUS PREVIOUS REPORT OF 36 STATES

* U.S. CDC REPORTS ITS COUNT OF 987 CASES OF NEW CORONAVIRUS AS OF MARCH 10 AT 4 PM ET, VERSUS PREVIOUS REPORT OF 696 CASES Source text: (bit.ly/2IEVa84)