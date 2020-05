May 12 (Reuters) - CDC-

* CDC SAYS AS OF MAY 12 UPDATE, 8,524,642 TOTAL VIRAL TESTS FOR COVID-19 REPORTED IN THE U.S.

* CDC SAYS AS OF MAY 12 UPDATE, 1,353,070 POSITIVE VIRAL TESTS FOR COVID-19 REPORTED IN THE U.S.

* CDC SAYS AS OF MAY 12 UPDATE, 16% OF POSITIVE VIRAL TESTS FOR COVID-19 REPORTED IN THE U.S. Source text: (bit.ly/2WNCtWE)