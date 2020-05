BRIEF-CDC Says Government Entities Working In Support Of Covid-19 Response Efforts Are Providing Essential Services

May 12 (Reuters) - CDC:

* CDC AND THE U.S. DHS DETERMINED THAT GOVERNMENT ENTITIES WORKING IN SUPPORT OF COVID-19 RESPONSE EFFORTS ARE PROVIDING ESSENTIAL SERVICES

* CDC - GOVERNMENT ENTITIES WORKING TO SUPPORT COVID-19 RESPONSE EFFORTS ARE PROVIDING ESSENTIAL SERVICES, GUIDELINES FOR CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE WORKERS APPLY

* CDC - ROBERT REDFIELD CAN PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ON WHITE HOUSE COMPLEX IF HE IS ASYMPTOMATIC, MONITORED FOR SYMPTOMS, WEARS FACE COVERING, MAINTAINS DISTANCING

* CDC - STEVE HAHN CAN PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ON WHITE HOUSE COMPLEX IF HE IS ASYMPTOMATIC, MONITORED FOR SYMPTOMS, WEARS FACE COVERING, MAINTAINS DISTANCING

* CDC - ANTHONY FAUCI CAN PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ON WHITE HOUSE COMPLEX IF HE IS ASYMPTOMATIC, MONITORED FOR SYMPTOMS, WEARS FACE COVERING, MAINTAINS DISTANCING Source text: (bit.ly/2Wp3y3l)