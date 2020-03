March 18 (Reuters) - CDC:

* CDC - OVERALL OVERDOSE DEATH RATES DECREASED BY 4.1% FROM 2017 TO 2018 IN THE UNITED STATES

* CDC - NEW CDC DATA SHOW DEATH RATES INVOLVING HEROIN DECREASED BY 4%, & PRESCRIPTION OPIOID-INVOLVED OVERDOSE DEATH RATES DECREASED BY 13.5%

* CDC - DEATH RATES INVOLVING SYNTHETIC OPIOIDS (EXCLUDING METHADONE) INCREASED BY 10% FROM 2017 TO 2018