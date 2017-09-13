BRIEF-CDI Corp and certain subsidiaries enter into credit agreement

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cdi Corp:
* Says company and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* Says credit agreement provides for a five-year $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC filing
* Says company borrowed $100 million under credit agreement on closing date of transaction
* Says co used proceeds of revolving loans funded on closing date to fund a portion of consideration for merger, refinance prior debt among others