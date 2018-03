March 20 (Reuters) - CDK Global Inc:

* CDK GLOBAL & AUTO/MATE TO TERMINATE PLANNED TRANSACTION

* CDK GLOBAL INC - UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE

* CDK GLOBAL INC - FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE​