BRIEF-CDK Global Reports Q3 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.71

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION

* CDK GLOBAL - REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% - 3.0% FROM 3.0% - 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES

* CDK GLOBAL - HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 - $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 - $3.28

* CDK GLOBAL - EXPECT EBITDA MARGIN TO BE 35.5% - 36.0% IN FISCAL 2018, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE WHERE WE EXPECTED TO BE AT HIGH END OF 35.0% - 36.0% RANGE

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84, REVENUE VIEW $578.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S