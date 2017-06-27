FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CDL Hospitality Trusts enters deal to buy 94.5% interest in Pullman Hotel

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - CDL Hospitality Trusts

* Acquisition And Lease Of Pullman Hotel Munich In Germany

* DBS Trustee Limited through unit entered into a share purchase agreement

* Purchase consideration for acquisition EUR 100.6 million

* ‍Share purchase agreement for acquisition of an effective interest of 94.5 pct in Pullman Hotel Munich​

* Acquisition accretive to stapled security holders based on pro forma financial effects of acquisition on distribution per stapled security of CDLHT

* Total acquisition cost will initially be fully-funded through 100.0 pct offshore debt financing through H-REIT's loan facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

