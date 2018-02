Feb 8 (Reuters) - CDL Investments New Zealand Ltd:

* PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$32.2 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017, AN INCREASE OF 19.0 PCT‍​

* FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND 3.5 NZ CENTS PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$78.7 MILLION, UP 5.63%