BRIEF-CDPQ's Declaration On Measures Deployed In Response To Covid-19

March 13 (Reuters) - CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC :

* CDPQ’S DECLARATION ON MEASURES DEPLOYED IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC - ALL PUBLIC EVENTS ON CDPQ’S PARQUET ARE CANCELLED UNTIL MAY 31 AT EARLIEST

* CDPQ - ALL BUSINESS TRAVEL, REGARDLESS OF DESTINATION, IS PROHIBITED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* CDPQ - ALL PUBLIC EVENTS ON CDPQ’S PARQUET ARE CANCELLED UNTIL MAY 31 AT EARLIEST

* CDPQ - ALL EMPLOYEES WILL BE WORKING REMOTELY STARTING MONDAY, MARCH 16

* CDPQ - TAKING PART IN PROFESSIONAL PUBLIC EVENTS IS PROHIBITED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source text for Eikon: