BRIEF-CDRL Expects Coronavirus Outbreak To Have Significant Negative Impact On Future Financial Results And Operations

March 16 (Reuters) - CDRL SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ESTIMATES Q1 REVENUE TO BE LOWER BY AT LEAST 30% IN OWN STORES VERSUS Q1 2019 REVENUE IN THIS DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS ALSO DECREASE IN SALES REVENUE FROM AGENCY STORES CHAINS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS FURTHER INCREASE IN SALES FROM ONLINE STORES