Nov 14 (Reuters) - Clean Diesel Technologies Inc:

* CDTI announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc qtrly ‍total revenue was $6.9 million, compared to $10.1 million​

* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc - ‍company now expects full-year revenue to be approximately $28 million and gross margin to be approximately 22pct​

* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share$0.02 ‍​