May 7 (Reuters) - CDTi Advanced Materials Inc:

* CDTI ADVANCED MATERIALS INC - NOMINATING BOB CHING & MARTIN MCDERMUT, ALONG WITH INCUMBENT DIRECTORS MATTHEW BEALE & LON BELL, FOR BOARD ELECTION

* CDTI ADVANCED MATERIALS INC - BOARD COUNT WILL REMAIN AT FOUR