Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cdw Holding Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ‍DISPOSAL OF ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN TOMOIKE ELECTRONICS (SHANGHAI) CO., LIMITED​

* ‍DEAL FOR TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF RMB12​.8 MILLION

* GAIN RESULTING FROM PROPOSED DISPOSAL AMOUNTS TO US$1.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: