BRIEF-CDW reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.03

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CDW Corp
* Cdw reports record second quarter net sales
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.03
* Q2 earnings per share $0.89
* Q2 sales $3.994 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.85 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CDW Corp - announced approval by its board of directors of a $750 million increase to its share repurchase authorization effective immediately
* CDW -continue to expect to achieve 2016 to 2018 annual medium term target of constant currency low-double digit non-GAAP earnings/share growth in 2017
* CDW Corp - expect to exceed annual medium term target of outpacing us it market growth by 200 to 300 basis points on a constant currency basis in 2017