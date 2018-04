April 23 (Reuters) - Ceapro Inc:

* CEAPRO INC. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* CEAPRO INC - DATA EXPECTED FROM BIOAVAILABILITY STUDY OF COQ10-BETA GLUCAN AND RESULTS OF AVENANTHRAMIDES IN EXERCISE-INDUCED INFLAMMATION IN Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)