Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ceapro Inc-

* Ceapro reports 2017 third quarter business update and financial results

* Q3 sales C$3.6 million versus C$3.018 million

* Ceapro Inc qtrly earnings per share $‍0.00​

* Ceapro Inc - ‍results from animal studies evaluating bioavailability of impregnated COQ10 with beta glucan expected Q1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: