March 16 (Reuters) - Cebu Air Inc:

* CEBU AIR INC- RISK AND IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF CEBU PACIFIC

* CEBU AIR INC - ANTICIPATES SIGNIFICANT REVENUE IMPACT DURING 30-DAY QUARANTINE PERIOD WITH SUSPENSION OF FLIGHTS

* CEBU AIR- WILL CONTINUE WITH FLIGHTS TO & FROM CEBU AND OTHER HUBS, TO MAINTAIN OVERALL CONNECTIVITY VIA AIR TRANSPORT WHERE OPERATIONALLY FEASIBLE