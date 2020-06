BRIEF-Cebu Landmasters Inc Says Q1 Consolidated Revenues Up 13% To 2.1 Billion Pesos

June 1 (Reuters) - Cebu Landmasters Inc:

* CEBU LANDMASTERS INC- Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES UP 13% TO 2.1 BILLION PESOS

* CEBU LANDMASTERS INC- Q1 NET INCOME TO CLI SHAREHOLDERS CAME IN AT 572 MILLION PESOS

* CEBU LANDMASTERS- EXPECT DEMAND FOR RESIDENTIAL UNITS TO RISE PROMPTED BY GREATER DESIRE FOR SAFER AND BETTER PLANNED LIVING IN AFTERMATH OF COVID 19

* CEBU LANDMASTERS- HAS SECURED 8 BILLION PESOS WORTH OF CORPORATE NOTES AND SEVERAL BILATERAL FACILITIES WITH MAJOR BANKS

* CEBU LANDMASTERS- AIMING TO ACHIEVE A FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE THAT WILL CLOSELY MATCH 2019 LEVELS

* CEBU LANDMASTERS- WILL STILL BE LAUNCHING OVER 13 PROJECTS TOTAL THIS YEAR