BRIEF-CEC Entertainment And Its Domestic Affiliates Filed For Voluntary Protection Under Chapter 11 Of U.S. Bankruptcy Code

June 25 (Reuters) - CEC Entertainment Inc:

* CEC ENTERTAINMENT AND ITS DOMESTIC AFFILIATES HAVE FILED FOR VOLUNTARY PROTECTION UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE

* CEC ENTERTAINMENT- COMPANY EXPECTS TO USE PROTECTIONS AVAILABLE THROUGH CHAPTER 11 TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH FINANCIAL STAKEHOLDERS & ITS LANDLORDS

* CEC ENTERTAINMENT- COMPANY EXPECTS TO USE PROTECTIONS AVAILABLE THROUGH CHAPTER 11 TO ACHIEVE BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURING

* CEC SAYS CO FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY TO OVERCOME FINANCIAL STRAIN FROM PROLONGED,COVID-19 RELATED VENUE CLOSURES AND POSITION CO FOR LONG-TERM SUCCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: