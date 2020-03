BRIEF-Cec Entertainment - Temporary Closure Of In-Store Dining And Entertainment Rooms At Chuck E. Cheese And Peter Piper Pizza

March 17 (Reuters) - CEC Entertainment Inc:

* CEC ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF IN-STORE DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT ROOMS AT CHUCK E. CHEESE AND PETER PIPER PIZZA RESTAURANTS DUE TO COVID-19 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

* CEC ENTERTAINMENT INC - CHUCK E. CHEESE CONTINUES TO OFFER DELIVERY VIA THIRD-PARTY SERVICES: DOORDASH, UBER EATS AND GRUBHUB

* CEC ENTERTAINMENT INC - CEO, DAVID MCKILLIPS TO DONATE HIS SALARY FOR NEXT 3 MONTHS TO CO’S NON-PROFIT EMPLOYEE RELIEF FUND, CEC CARES

* CEC ENTERTAINMENT INC - TEMPORARY CLOSINGS WILL TAKE PLACE AT END OF BUSINESS DAY MONDAY THROUGH MARCH 31, 2020