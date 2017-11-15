FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cecep Costin New Materials ‍receives winding up petition against co
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 15, 2017 / 3:19 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Cecep Costin New Materials ‍receives winding up petition against co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd :

* Received winding up petition filed by Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China (Asia) at Grand Cayman Court against co

* Petition alleges co failed to pay HK$150 million plus HK$8.1 million interest under loan agreement dated 27 April 2016

* Petition was accompanied by summons for appointment of joint provisional liquidators of co

* Co has not received any information about results of hearing held at 14 Nov 2017​

* Trading in shares of co will continue to be suspended until further notice​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.