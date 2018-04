April 2 (Reuters) - CECO Environmental Corp:

* CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC

* SALE OF STROBIC, ALONG WITH PREVIOUS SALE OF KEYSTONE FILTER, GENERATED GROSS PROCEEDS IN EXCESS OF $35 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018

* ‍SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P​

