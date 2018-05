May 10 (Reuters) - CECO Environmental Corp:

* CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 20 PERCENT TO $74.1 MILLION

* SAYS TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $182.1 MILLION AS COMPARED WITH $168.9 MILLION ON DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SAYS BOOKINGS WERE $95.0 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018, COMPARED WITH $84.0 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: