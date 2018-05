BRIEF-Ceconomy CEO says to keep driving consolidation

May 17 (Reuters) - Ceconomy :

* CECONOMY CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO DRIVE CONSOLIDATION ON LOCAL, REGIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL LEVEL

* CECONOMY CEO SAYS NO NEW INFORMATION ON SEARCH FOR SOLUTION FOR RUSSIAN BUSINESS

* CECONOMY CFO SAYS CANNOT RULE OUT NEED FOR FUTURE ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT OF METRO STAKE

* CECONOMY CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE CONTINUING IMPROVEMENTS TO EBIT IN Q3 AND Q4; WORLD CUP SHOULD ALSO HELP

* CECONOMY CEO SAYS NO CONNECTION BETWEEN STAKE IN FNAC-DARTY AND NEW ALLIANCE

* CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE

* CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY