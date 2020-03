March 16 (Reuters) - Ceconomy AG:

* POSTPONES CAPITAL MARKETS DAY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* IN THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020, OUR GROUP SALES AND OUR OVERALL BUSINESS PERFORMED POSITIVELY

* CURRENTLY, THE SITUATION IN THE COUNTRIES WHERE MEDIAMARKTSATURN IS PRESENT VARIES

* WE CANNOT YET RELIABLY QUANTIFY THE OVERALL IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS

* OUR FY 2019/20 OUTLOOK DOES NOT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY EFFECTS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS ON OUR BUSINESS Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)