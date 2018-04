BRIEF-Ceconomy Says Decision On Potential Transaction Of Russian Retail Business Not Made Yet

April 13 (Reuters) - CECONOMY AG:

* COMMENTS ON RUMOR CONCERNING POTENTIAL TRANSACTION OF RUSSIAN RETAIL BUSINESS

* MEDIA-SATURN-HOLDING GMBH CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH M.VIDEO ABOUT A POTENTIAL DISPOSAL OF RUSSIAN RETAIL BUSINESS OF MEDIA-SATURN-GROUP

* DECISION IF TRANSACTION WILL BE PURSUED HAS NOT YET BEEN MADE

* IF AND TO WHICH CONDITIONS TRANSACTION WILL BE SIGNED IS UNCERTAIN AT THIS POINT IN TIME

* CONCURRENT ACQUISITION OF MINORITY STAKE IN M.VIDEO BY A MEDIA-SATURN-GROUP COMPANY IS ALSO IN DISCUSSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)