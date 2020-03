BRIEF-Cedar Fair Lp - To Temporarily Suspend Operations Or Delay Opening Of Certain Parks As A Precaution In Response To Coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - Cedar Fair LP:

* CEDAR FAIR LP - TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS OR DELAY OPENING OF CERTAIN PARKS AS A PRECAUTION IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS

* CEDAR FAIR LP - BEGINNING MARCH 14, 2020, CO WILL CLOSE THREE PARKS AS WELL AS DELAY PENDING OPENINGS OF THREE OTHER PARKS THROUGH END OF MONTH

* CEDAR FAIR LP - HOTELS, RV SITES AND OTHER OVERNIGHT FACILITIES LOCATED NEAR PARKS WILL REMAIN OPEN

* CEDAR FAIR LP - THERE HAVE BEEN NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AT CO'S PROPERTIES