a month ago
BRIEF-Cedar Fair says preliminary net revenues up helped by increase in visits
July 6, 2017 / 11:54 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cedar Fair says preliminary net revenues up helped by increase in visits

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Cedar Fair Lp

* Cedar Fair - preliminary net revenues through July 4, 2017 of about $524 million, $2 million increase on same-park basis when compared with same period a year ago

* Cedar Fair LP - believes it is on track to achieve its funforward 2.0 long-term goal of $500 million of adjusted EBITDA by end of 2017

* Cedar Fair Lp says "our current-year sales trends in advance purchase commitments are strong and support our positive outlook for 2017"

* Cedar Fair - Preliminary net revenues through July 4 were up result of 1% increase in attendance to 10.5 million visits, 2% increase in out-of-park revenues to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

