May 3 (Reuters) - Cedar Realty Trust Inc:

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.09

* SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13

* SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60

* SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: