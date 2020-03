March 20 (Reuters) - Cedar Woods Properties Ltd:

* CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LTD- UNABLE TO CONFIRM GUIDANCE FOR ‘MODERATELY LOWER FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN FY20

* CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LTD - SETTLEMENTS THAT DON’T COMPLETE IN FY20 ARE LARGELY EXPECTED TO FALL INTO EARLY FY21

* CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LTD - TO SUSPEND BONUS SHARE PLAN & DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN FOR INTERIM DIVIDEND