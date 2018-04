April 27 (Reuters) - Cefc Anhui International Holding Co Ltd :

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 21.58 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS IT SWINGS TO NET LOSS OF 68.8 MILLION YUAN ($10.86 million)IN Q1 VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 115.8 MILLION YUAN YEAR AGO

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 2 AFTER IT IMPLEMENTS DELISTING RISK WARNING Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FlNHa3; bit.ly/2r36OAD; bit.ly/2Kk0xJI Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3353 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)