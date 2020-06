BRIEF-CEFC Hong Kong Financial Investment Updates On ‍Winding Up Petition Against Controlling Shareholder​

June 15 (Reuters) - CEFC Hong Kong Financial Investment Company Ltd:

* INFORMED ON 3 JUNE, SHANGHAI HUAXIN GROUP (HONG KONG) FILED PETITION AT CAYMAN ISLANDS COURTS

* SHANGHAI HUAXIN GROUP (HONG KONG) PETITION TO WIND UP NEW SERES CEFC INVESTMENT FUND LP

* PETITION ON GROUNDS THAT NEW SERES CEFC INVESTMENT FUND, CO’S CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER WAS UNABLE TO PAY DEBT

* EXPECTS PETITION TO HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & OPERATION OF GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)