March 28 (Reuters) - CEFC Shanghai International Group Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT FAILS TO PAY 85 MILLION YUAN ($13.54 million) OF PRINCIPAL OWED ON FINANCE PRODUCTS

* SAYS UNIT TO REPAY PRINCIPAL, INTEREST AND PENALTIES BEFORE MAY 15 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GiBYu4 ($1 = 6.2770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)