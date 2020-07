July 8 (Reuters) - CEGEDIM SA:

* AETION AND CEGEDIM HEALTH DATA ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP TO POWER REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE RESEARCH IN EUROPE

* COLLABORATION ENABLES USE OF CLINICAL DATA TO ADDRESS CRITICAL TREATMENT QUESTIONS AS BIOPHARMA AND REGULATORS RESPOND AND ADAPT TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)