BRIEF-Cegedim FY EBITDA Up At 101.2 Million Euros

March 20 (Reuters) - CEGEDIM SA:

* FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME GREW 12.2%

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE INCREASED BY EUR 36.1 MILLION, OR 7.7%, TO EUR 503.7 MILLION IN 2019, COMPARED TO EUR 467.7 MILLION FOR 2018

* EBITDA INCREASED BY EUR 24.5 MILLION, OR 31.9%, TO EUR 101.2 MILLION IN 2019, COMPARED WITH EUR 76.8 MILLION IN 2018

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT EUR 2.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH AND EQUIVALENTS DECREASED BY EUR 52.0 MILLION COMPARED WITH DECEMBER 31, 2018, TO EUR 29.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* 2019 COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT INCREASED BY EUR 2.6 MILLION, OR 43.7%, TO EUR 8.6 MILLION IN 2019 VERSUS EUR 6.0 MILLION IN 2018

* FACED WITH SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS AND COVID-19 EPIDEMIC IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO ISSUE SPECIFIC GUIDANCE ON GROUP’S 2020 OUTLOOK

* BREXIT IS UNLIKELY TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN

* ON IMPACT OF BREXIT: WITH REGARD TO HEALTHCARE POLICY, GROUP HAS NOT IDENTIFIED ANY MAJOR EUROPEAN PROGRAMS AT WORK IN UK, AND NO CONTRACTS WITH ENTITIES IN UK CONTAIN CLAUSES DEALING WITH BREXIT

* TAX INCREASED BY EUR 0.9 MILLION, OR 22.8%, TO A CHARGE OF EUR 4.8 MILLION IN 2019

* CASH FLOW AFTER COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND TAXES €82.5 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2019 VERSUS €52.9 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2018

* CONSOLIDATED TOTAL BALANCE SHEET AMOUNTED TO EUR 808.6 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2019, A EUR 160.5 MILLION OR 24.8% INCREASE OVER DEC 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)