BRIEF-Cegedim FY Net Result Group Share Swings to Profit Of EUR 11.1 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - CEGEDIM SA:

* FY EBITDA EUR ‍​77.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 57.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 11.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 26.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2017, GREAT BRITAIN CONTRIBUTED 10.9 PERCENT TO GROUP’S CONS. REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS‍​

* IN 2017, GREAT BRITAIN CONTRIBUTED 14.0 PERCENT TO GROUP’S CONS. RECURRING EBIT

* IMPACT OF BREXIT ON GROUP’S CONS. RECURRING EBIT MARGIN SHOULD BE INSIGNIFICANT

* EXPECTS MODERATE ORGANIC GROWTH IN REVENUE FOR 2018‍​

* IN 2018, DOESN’T EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT ACQUISITIONS

* IN 2018, DOESN'T EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT ACQUISITIONS

* IN 2018 EXPECTS EBITDA GROWTH SIMILAR TO REVENUE GROWTH‍​