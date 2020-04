April 27 (Reuters) - CEGEDIM SA:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 1.9 PERCENT TO 121.5 MILLION EUR

* LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GREW 3.3% OVER Q1 2020

* AT THIS STAGE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, IT IS TOO EARLY TO GAUGE FULL IMPACT

* GROUP HAS NO DEBT MATURING BEFORE OCT 2024, UNDRAWN EUR 45 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, AND UNUSED EUR 24 MILLION OVERDRAFT FACILITY