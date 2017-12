Dec 14 (Reuters) - CEGEDIM SA:

* ‍SALE OF CEGELEASE BUSINESS​

* DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING Q1 OF 2018

* GROUP IS NOT PLANNING ANY OTHER DIVESTMENT

* SIGNS A SALES AGREEMENT WITH SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

* SALE PRICE IS EUR 57.5 MILLION, PLUS REIMBURSEMENT OF SHAREHOLDER‘S LOAN ACCOUNT, WHICH AMOUNTED TO EUR 13 MILLION ON JUNE 30.

* WILL USE EUR 30 MILLION TO PAY DOWN ITS DEBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)