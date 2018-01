Jan 31 (Reuters) - CEGEDIM SA:

* ‍CEGEDIM LOGICIELS MÉDICAUX WINS A PUBLIC TENDER FOR FILIERIS​

* TO SUPPLY 72 FILIERIS HEALTH CENTERS IN FRANCE

* SYSTEMS WILL BE IMPLEMENTED OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2nwWajV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)