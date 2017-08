July 21 (Reuters) - CEGEREAL SA

* H1 RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍26.0​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN H1 NET INCOME CAME TO EUR 29.7 MILLION FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 (EUR 32.6 MILLION REPORTED FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016).

* H1 EPRA EARNINGS CAME TO EUR 14.9 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR, RISE OF 7.8%

* WILL BE FOCUSING ON ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES AND INITIATIVES TO INNOVATE ITS EUROPLAZA RENTAL OFFERING