April 25 (Reuters) - Cegereal SA:

* Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 12.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OVERALL OCCUPANCY RATE FOR CEGEREAL’S PROPERTIES AT 90.5% AT MARCH 31, 2018

* SPECIAL DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 4.1 PER SHARE