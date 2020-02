BRIEF-Cel-Sci Corporation Issues Letter To Shareholders

Feb 26 (Reuters) - CEL-SCI Corp:

* CEL-SCI CORPORATION ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

* CEL-SCI - TO HELP EVALUATE FACTORS CONTRIBUTING TO BETTER THAN EXPECTED SURVIVAL IN PHASE 3 STUDY, CO ENGAGED AN INDEPENDENT STATISTICAL GROUP

* CEL-SCI CORP - STATISTICAL GROUP ANALYZED MOST RECENTLY AVAILABLE DATA FROM U.S. GOVERNMENT NATIONAL CANCER REGISTRY CALLED SEER

* CEL-SCI - SOC TREATMENT,FOLLOW-UP TREATMENTS ONCE CANCER RECURRED DO NOT LOOK TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PATIENTS APPARENTLY LIVING LONGER IN PHASE 3 STUDY

* CEL-SCI CORP - DO NOT THINK INCREASED SURVIVAL OF PATIENTS IN PHASE 3 STUDY IS RELATED TO DROPOUT RATE OF PATIENTS EITHER

* CEL-SCI CORP - BELIEVE MULTIKINE IS LIKELY PRODUCING SOME KIND OF A SURVIVAL BENEFIT, JUST AS IT DID IN FINAL PHASE 2 STUDY

* CEL-SCI CORP - BELIEVE THAT WE ARE NEARING END OF THIS LONG PHASE 3 STUDY